Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, slammed the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and called him a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.

"He (Dhankar) has become a BJP agent and BJP person who doesn't see development in Bengal. He is maligning Bengal with a clear political intention," said Ghosh.

Highlighting the lens through the positives in the state, Ghosh emphasised the awards the state of West Bengal had won, he also mentioned that the 'governor's tweet and attitude would be protested against.'

Earlier, Dhankar had mentioned the need to focus on the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The whole tussle of words started amid the row over the gang rape and death of a minor, where a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. (ANI)

