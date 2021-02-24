Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): With an aim to provide better facilities and cater to the medical requirements of the people of Kupwara, the district administration has started the up-gradation work as part of the World Bank-funded project under Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC), with the latest medical equipment installed at the hospital.

Dr. Nissar Ahmad Wani, Medical Superintendent, district hospital, Handwara, Kupwara district told ANI, "World Bank-funded equipment has been received in District Hospital Handwara and their installation process is going on. Thankful to the district Commissioner and the World Bank for the equipments which includes portable X-Ray, operation table, ICU beds, cardiac monitor, oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants for better assisting COVID patients. Now dialysis facilities will also be available to the people of Handwara. This will ensure that people provide better medical facilities and all their needs are catered to."

Local residents and patients hailed this step taken by the district administration.

Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Handwara told ANI, "This is a very good hospital. I have been coming to this hospital for all my medical needs. The new medical equipment which have come under the World Bank project, will now make the hospital even better and help the patients in availing all those facilities for which they had to travel to faraway hospitals."

"The problem of referring patients to other hospitals will now be done away with as all the facilities have been established here. It is a good step by the Jammu and Kashmir administration," added a patient. (ANI)

