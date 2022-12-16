Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police apprehended two dacoits, accused of attempting to steal an ATM, after a chase in Kurnool district.

The police made the arrests on Thursday, during a chase after a group of six dacoits, involved in stealing an ATM, attempted to flee.

According to the police, six Haryana-based thieves tried to steal the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kurnool town last night. As Kurnool Taluka Police Station Sub Inspector reached the spot to catch the dacoits, they immediately dispersed in all directions.

"Four among six thieves attempted to flee in a large truck on the Jammu-Kanyakumari Highway. Two out of four, onboard a truck, have been arrested, after an hours-long chase," police said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining dacoits.

"We are investigating on various doubts in connection to past crimes of ATM thefts. Special teams have been formed to catch the culprits. Soon we will crack the case," a police personnel Sankaraiah said.

The police investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

