New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A day after being prevented from boarding a flight following a Look Out Circular, former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover said on Friday that he hadn't received any communication or summons from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) since May until this morning.

Reportedly, he was stopped from boarding a flight to the US from Delhi airport on Thursday evening.

Also Read | NewsClick Case: Only 0.09% Share in Organisation, No Role in Journalism and Management, Says HR Head Amit Chakravarty in Bail Plea.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Grover said, "Kya chal raha hai India mein ? Filhaal to Ashneer stopped at airport chal raha hai janab."

He also mentioned that he was set to visit the US for a week starting on November 16. "I was going to US from 16-23 November. At immigration, they said, 'LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai,'."

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh Records 71.16% Polling, Voter Turn Out 68.15% in Chhattisgarh Till 5 PM.

A Look Out Circular is a letter used by authorities in India to check whether a traveling person is wanted by the police.

Grover expressed his surprise, stating, "I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once."

"Flight left in meantime anyways - EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home. Today morning, EOW summon was home delivered - will cooperate as always," he further said in his post on X.

He further noted that he was not a "flight risk" and was aware of the process to remove the LoC against him.

"No drama. LOC hatane ka process hai - I am not a flight risk - easy to prove hai," he added.

In May, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police registered a case against Ashneer Grover, his wife, and others for allegedly using company funds inappropriately on the basis of various forged documents.

A complaint was filed by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) in EOW, in which the complainant alleged that Ashneer Grover (founder and ex-director of the complainant company), his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and other employees were involved in criminal misappropriation of the company's funds based on various forged/fabricated documents. Resultant payments were made to non-existent firms/vendors and HR Consultancy firms without rendering any services, Delhi Police had said in May this year.

The complainant had alleged that the "criminal acts" committed by Grover, his wife, and other employees had caused a loss of around Rs 81 crore to the company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)