Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old labour contractor has been killed allegedly by six persons in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra following a dispute over a 'Mathadi' site of headload workers, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Sector 10 in Nerul area during which the deceased's wife also suffered injuries, they said.

The deceased and one of the accused, also in the same business, had developed friendship during their time together in a prison.

However, later a dispute arose between them over a Mathadi site of headload workers in Mankhurd area of neighbouring Mumbai, an official at Nerul police station said.

The dispute escalated on February 9, when the contractor and his wife were threatened by a group of individuals near a lake in Navi Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the accused person along with five other people intercepted the contractor and his wife while they were returning home with their child, the official said.

The assailants allegedly attacked the couple with iron rods and sharp weapons, resulting in the man's death. His wife was seriously injured and hospitalised, he said.

Following a complaint by the wife of the deceased, the Nerul police on Tuesday night registered a case against six persons under various Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

