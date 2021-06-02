Aurangabad (Maha), Jun 2 (PTI) A case of alleged assault and rioting has been registered against Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel after he led a group of shopkeepers to the labor commissioner's office here to protest the sealing of shops, an official said.

Jaleel claimed that the case registered against him had no connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

The AIMIM leader visited the labour commissioner's office alongwith a group of shopkeepers, demanding that 56 shops in the city which were sealed last month be allowed to reopen after payment of fine.

These shops had been sealed for allegedly being open beyond permitted time as lockdown-like restrictions due to COVID-19 were in force.

There was allegedly a scuffle during the meeting, after which deputy commissioner (Labour) filed a complaint against Jaleel and 24 shop-owners late at night.

A case was registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) among others, a police officer said.

"The things are being distorted. The sections invoked against me have no connection with the incident. I have been always opposing the administration's wrong decisions," Jaleel said when asked for comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)