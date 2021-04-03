New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A 57-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a money dispute in north Delhi's Narela, police said on Saturday.

The arrest comes after the body of Karan Kumar (36) with his face burnt was found inside a vacant flat in Narela.

There were injury marks on Kumar's neck and hands, and his face was burnt to hide his identity.

After investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Panna Ram, from Sector 4 in Bawana Industrial area on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

During interrogation, Panna Ram revealed that after the death of his wife, he married another woman. Kumar was insisting him to register his property in the name of the accused's son Vikas, police said.

The accused had also borrowed Rs 29,000 from Kumar and was unable to return the money. Kumar used to insult him in front of his family members and other relatives over the issue, police said.

On Wednesday night, the accused consumed liquor with Kumar and when his brother-in-law got drunk, he killed him with an axe.

After his death, he burnt the body and fled from the spot, police added.

