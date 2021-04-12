Gondia, Apr 12 (PTI) A labourer who was injured in a forest fire in Gondia on April 7 has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

The fire took place in section 32 of compartment 14 in Vadegaon beat of Pitezari forest range, which is under the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra, he said.

"Jagan Meshram sustained severe burn injuries during the dousing operation. He was first taken to a hospital in Sakoli, then shifted to Bhandara and from there to Nagpur as his condition continued to deteriorate. Late on Sunday night, he died," the official said.

FDCM divisional manager Nitin Singh said Rs 2 lakh had been sanctioned for the kin of Meshram.

Incidentally, three forest department men had died in a fire in Gondia's Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) on April 8.

