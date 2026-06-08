India News | Lack Unity, Suffered Defeats: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde on Absence of AAP, DMK in INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday attacked the INDIA bloc following the opposition coalition's recent meeting in the national capital, characterising the alliance as a fractured group plagued by political insecurity and internal distrust.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde dismissed the opposition's show of unity, alleging that the coalition's morale has been crushed by a string of electoral setbacks.

Also Read | Giridih Shocker: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters With Sharp Weapon in Jharkhand, Arrested.

He claimed that the absence of several key regional parties at the meeting, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the DMK, and the TVK, was not a coincidence, but a calculated move driven by the fear of political extinction.

"They are so arrogant that they level all sorts of absurd allegations against Prime Minister Modi," Shinde said. "They lack unity and seriousness; having suffered defeats, their morale is completely shattered."

Also Read | BKC Car-Free Fridays: Mumbai Tests New Commute Strategy for 2 Lakh Bandra Kurla Complex Workers.

The Deputy Chief Minister argued that regional parties are increasingly wary of the alliance, fearing that associating with the bloc is synonymous with electoral failure. "The AAP party wasn't there, nor were the DMK or the TVK. They fear that if they join the INDIA Alliance, they will lose. AAP lost, TMC lost, DMK lost, and the RJD lost as well. They are gripped by the fear that joining the INDIA Alliance leads to defeat. That is why they are shying away from this meeting. ," he remarked.

Notably, Congress had made clear that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was not invited to the June 8, 2026, INDIA bloc meeting because participation is strictly reserved for political parties that have Members of Parliament (MPs). The Congress clarified that because the actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK currently does not have any representatives in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, it remains outside the meeting's protocol.

Shinde further alleged that the meeting served to highlight a deeper rift within the opposition. He accused the Congress party of pursuing an agenda designed to sideline its smaller partners to solidify its own position as the sole opposition force.

"Many stayed away from the meeting because they realised what the Congress party's agenda is," Shinde asserted. "Congress wants to defeat all the smaller parties and become the sole opposition party itself. That is why these parties are distancing themselves and staying away."

Shinde's remarks come after the INDIA bloc conducted a high-profile meeting of the alliance partners in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, the opposition coalition has unveiled a comprehensive five-point strategy to challenge the government on issues ranging from electoral integrity to national crises. The alliance reaffirmed its unity and established a roadmap for coordinated action in the coming months.

Top of the agenda is the question of electoral fairness. The alliance reached a consensus to formally petition the Chief Justice of India regarding serious concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged manipulation of voter lists. The bloc intends to submit this letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest opportunity.

In light of the widespread irregularities impacting millions of students, the INDIA bloc has collectively demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. The leaders characterised the current state of NEET and CBSE examinations as a "betrayal" of the country's youth, placing the responsibility squarely on the Minister's tenure.

The coalition also raised the alarm over the nation's pressing economic challenges. Citing skyrocketing unemployment, rising inflation, and the plight of the farming community, the INDIA bloc urged the Central government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to address these urgent public concerns.

To ensure sustained pressure, the alliance has institutionalised a routine for collaboration. Moving forward, the INDIA bloc will hold formal meetings every two months, with the next session scheduled to take place in Hyderabad this August.

Furthermore, the bloc announced a heightened level of parliamentary coordination for the upcoming monsoon session. To ensure a unified front, leaders will conduct daily morning coordination meetings at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

A major gathering of the INDIA bloc took place today at the Constitution Club of India, bringing together leaders from 23 political parties to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and coordinated response to current political challenges.

The high-profile meeting saw a significant turnout of top-tier opposition leadership. Congress was represented by a robust contingent, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present through Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also marked their presence to reinforce the alliance's united front.

While the majority of the leadership gathered in person, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the deliberations virtually, ensuring their party's active participation in the strategic discussions.

However, the DMK announced that it will not attend the INDIA Bloc's meeting, calling the Congress's decision to tie up with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu a "betrayal".

TVK chief Vijay scripted history with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu. Congress, which won five seats in Tamil Nadu, extended support to Vijay to try to touch the majority mark of 118, thus breaking the long relationship with the DMK in the southern state.

Separately, the CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party has decided that MP John Brittas will attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders also did not attend the meeting as it quit the INDIA bloc following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)