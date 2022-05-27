Turtuk (Ladakh) [India], May 27 (ANI): All 19 injured soldiers in the Ladakh bus accident that claimed seven lives of Indian Army personnel have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital on Friday.

"Seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh earlier this evening. All 19 soldiers injured in the accident have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital," said Indian Army sources.

Also Read | Gurugram: 10 Sacks of Lemons, 35 Crates of Tomatoes Stolen From Wholesale Vegetable Market.

After the accident, the injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

Also Read | Ladakh Road Accident: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi Condole Loss of Lives of Soldiers in Accident.

There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)