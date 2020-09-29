Leh, Sep 29 (PTI) Amid a string of mild to moderate intensity earthquakes over the last few days, the Ladakh Union Territory Administration on Tuesday called for an immediate review of existing disaster preparedness plans to meet any eventuality.

Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas stressed on the requirement of readiness by all relevant departments and also the Army, the Air Force, the paramilitary and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the management of seismic risk, Biswas underlined the importance of taking up preparedness and mitigation measures timely to cut the risk at every possible level, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the divisional commissioner issued directions to the deputy commissioners of Leh and Kargil for an immediate review of the existing disaster preparedness plans in their districts.

Decentralised deployment of equipment with the UTDRF was ordered with a view to servicing every vulnerable location, he said.

With a view to ensure uninterrupted communication during any eventuality, the spokesman said, it was decided that every sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar will be provided satellite phones.

The divisional commissioner issued directions for modernisation of disaster mitigation processes and asked officers concerned to procure winter rescue vests, modern communication devices, lights, machinery and equipment immediately with a view to professionalise disaster management.

Detailed discussion also took place on associated disasters such as landslides, avalanches, flash floods, and fire and directions were issued for mapping of vulnerable sites, deployment plan, evacuation process, and sharing of information for ease of rapid access to places for prompt action, the spokesperson said.

He said Biswas also sought preparedness in the medical and health sector and was informed that the medical team was ready with the available equipment and additional medicines.

