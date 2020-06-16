Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Ladakh Face-off: Alert Issued in HP's Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur Districts

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:46 PM IST
Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said on Tuesday.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during the incident on Monday.

State police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said an alert and an advisory have been issued to Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan the future course of action.

All state intelligence units have also been alerted in this regard, he added. PTI DJI PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

