India News | Ladakh Police Academy Hosts Pre-promotional Passing out Parade

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The valedictory-cum-passing out parade function of the Pre-Promotional Courses conducted at Police Training Centre (PTC) Stongsar was held on Thursday.

Director General of Police, Ladakh, Mukesh Singh, was present at the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

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The courses were conducted for promotion cadres including Constables, Selection Grade Constables (Sgct), Head Constables (HC) and Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) with the objective of enhancing professional competence, leadership qualities and operational efficiency among police personnel.

A total of 115 police personnel have undergone training, including 8 ASIs, 5 HCs,18 Sgcts and 84 constables from different units and wings of Ladakh police.

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The trainees underwent outdoor and indoor training sessions for 50 days at PTC Stongsar Chuchot Leh. Indoor courses were imparted by officials from the Department of Prosecution, Ladakh and Ladakh police officers. Outdoor courses were imparted by trained drill instructors from the Ladakh police.

During the programme, prize awardees and outstanding trainees were felicitated by the Chief Guest for their commendable performance during the courses.

Principal PTS Stongsar welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the importance of continuous training and capacity building in policing. Addressing the participants, the DGP Ladakh appreciated the dedication and hard work of the trainees and faculty members and emphasised professionalism, discipline and public-oriented policing.

The programme was attended by senior officers of the Ladakh police, civil administration, relatives of officers undergoing promotion and the media fraternity. (ANI)

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