Leh, Aug 2 (PTI) Ladakh reported 13 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 28,899, officials said.

They said all the positive cases were recorded in Leh district.

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three More Days in 12 Districts.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said.

There are 98 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory -- 85 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Lured With Rs 10, 13-Year-Old Girl Raped by 2 Men Several Times; Accused Arrested.

As many as 34 more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh, the officials said.

The total recoveries stand at 28,564, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)