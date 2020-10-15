Leh, Oct 15 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 66 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 5,304, according to an official bulletin on Thursday.

Fifty-six patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours -- 36 patients in Leh and 20 in Kargil -- the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin released by the directorate of health services, the number of active cases in the region stood at 979 on Thursday -- 771 in Leh district and 208 in Kargil district.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 64 COVID-19-related deaths, while 4,205 patients have recovered from the disease till date.

