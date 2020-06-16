India News | Ladakh Records 94 New Coronavirus Cases; Tally Reaches 649

Leh, Jun 16 (PTI) As many as 94 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the union territory to 649, health department officials said.

While 50 new coronavirus cases were reported from Kargil district, 44 samples returned positive for COVID-19 in Leh district, the officials said.

Three patients recovered and were discharged from hospital in Kargil this morning, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 85, they said.

Ladakh had reported one coronavirus-related death.

The condition of 563 active cases in the union territory -- 453 in Kargil and 110 in Leh -- is “stable”, the officials said.

