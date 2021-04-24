Leh, Apr 24 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 152 new CVOID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 13,089, while 159 patients have recovered from the disease after successful treatment, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 135 COVID-related deaths -- 91 in Leh district and 44 in Kargil district -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of the new cases, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh said 146 persons tested positive in Leh and six others in Kargil, taking the number of active cases in the UT to 2,034 -- 1,937 in Leh and 97 in Kargil.

The bulletin said 148 patients were discharged by the chief medical officer of Leh and 11 others by CMO Kargil, taking the number of recovered patients to 10,920, which is 83 per cent of the total cases in Ladakh.

