Leh, Dec 24 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,036, while the active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to to 201, officials said on Friday.

The UT has recorded 218 COVID-related deaths -- 160 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Nineteen patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh. The total number of recoveries stands at 20,617, they said.

A total of 810 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has reached 201, including 154 in Leh and 47 in Kargil district.

