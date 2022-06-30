Leh, Jun 30 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the infection tally to 28,411, officials said on Thursday.

They also said 11 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital.

All the fresh cases were reported in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh -- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.

While a total of 490 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 318 sample reports in Leh and 49 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

The total number of recoveries in the Union territory stands at 28,105, the officials said.

As many as 1,687 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, while 729 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse, and 263 were screened at Upshi check post on highway, they added.

