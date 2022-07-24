Leh, Jul 24 (PTI) Twenty-four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally to 28,750 in the Union Territory on Sunday, officials said.

On the bright side, 14 people recovered from the infection, they said.

Twenty fresh COVID-19 cases were received in Leh and four from Kargil.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 121 in Ladakh - 115 from Leh and 6 from Kargil.

While a total of 689 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 595 sample reports in Leh and 69 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

All the 14 people were discharged from hospital in Leh after being cured.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,401, the officials said.

