Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Ladakh has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

"The total number of cases stands at 3,142 including 778 active cases and 2,329 recoveries," said the Department.

"As many as 41 patients have been cured and discharged," it added. (ANI)

