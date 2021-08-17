New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A BJP youth wing's campaign of organising 75 km marathon and cycling in 75 locations to mark India's 75th Independence Day concluded on Tuesday, with its president Tejasvi Surya addressing a programme in Ladakh, a place which he claimed truly symbolises the new India's spirit of courage and conviction.

He said there had long been a call to make Ladakh a Union territory to protect its culture, but no earlier government showed the political will for it. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only removed Article 370, but also gave the region UT status.

"I sincerely believe that Ladakh truly represents and symbolises the new India's spirit of courage and conviction," a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) statement quoting him said.

The ‘Yuva Sankalp Yatra' started from Udaipur in Rajasthan on August 15 and ended in Ladakh.

Surya said the yatra was organised to inspire the youth to uphold nationalistic values.

The BJYM statement stated that a large number of its members took pledge on the holy banks of the Sindhu River to build a strong, resilient and prosperous India that will be the leader of the world in 2047.

The yatra was part of the country's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", a 75-week long exercise launched by the government to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.

