Fatehpur (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A lady constable, who was going to report on duty in Fatehpur district, died here on Friday, police said.

The lady constable Baby Pal (28), a resident of district Aligarh was posted in 'Mahila Thana' here and was going for duty at the Bakarganj intersection of the city on Friday morning.

She had stepped down from the police jeep at a computer centre to enquire about some examination-related information and fainted as soon as she sat on the chair, SP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Sub-inspector Vidyapati Tripathi and other female constables present in the jeep took her to the district hospital, where the doctor declared her dead, the SP said.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and legal action is underway.

