New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary demanded to arrest the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.

"Narendra Modi sir, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. But the person who crushed the farmers has not been arrested yet," she tweeted in Hindi.

Congress has alleged that she was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters continue to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

