New Delhi, February 17: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to cancel the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The plea was filed by advocates -- Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda -- who sought to cancel of bail of Ashish Mishra saying that cancellation of bail would be in the best interest of justice. The advocate said that there is a possibility of tampering with the evidence if the accused is roaming scot-free. The petitioner also said that accused Mishra would be posing threat to the material witnesses.

Ashish Mishra was released from jail on Tuesday after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail. Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence on October 3, 2020, in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"That following enlargement of the main accused on bail, the victim families/ farmers are now passing through a stage of never-ending fear and confusion nursing the belief that they might be killed anywhere any time through any mode even from behind the scene, hence this Hon'ble Court would do well according to an appropriate indulgence in the matter of providing timely protection of life, liberty and property of the victims and witnesses, " read the petition. Ashish Mishra, Minister Ajay Mishra's Son, Released from Jail.

Besides demanding to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, the petitioner advocates also sought direction to SIT to furnish/supply a copy of the whole gamut of the report comprising the charge-sheet. The petitioner also sought to direct the government respondents, State of Uttar Pradesh/ Union of India to forthwith release compensatory allowance.

The petitioner urged to "pass an appropriate direction to the said SIT led by Retd. Justice Rakesh Jain and the State Prosecution /Police of Uttar Pradesh to show-cause as to why things delayed with victim families desperately looking for some succour in their quest for socio-economic justice in the teeth of confidence-building measures slowly and gradually fading away from the horizon. " Earlier the advocates had moved a letter petition to seek punishment for politicians allegedly involved in the ghastly incident.

