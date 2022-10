Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted more time to Uttar Pradesh Government to file a reply to the plea filed by Ashish Mishra, challenging the Allahabad High Court order, denying him bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 7 as the next date for hearing.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, has moved Supreme Court challenging Allahabad High Court which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

On Tuesday, July 26, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The bail was rejected by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The said order is challenged by Ashish Mishra in the Supreme Court filed through advocate on record T. Mahipal.

Four farmers died in the Lakhimpur case, the accused and the accused's car was present there. This is the biggest fact, this case comes under the category of a heinous crime, said the High Court.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers, protesting against the Centre's three farm Laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remitted the matter back to the High Court. The top court had said that the order of the Allahabad High Court could not be sustained and had to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The Court had directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

In the Special Leave Petition, family members of the deceased challenged the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, wherein Ashish Mishra was granted regular bail. The petitioner said that the Allahabad HC order is unsustainable in law. They also said that they have approached the Apex Court as the State of Uttar Pradesh has failed to prefer any appeal against the impugned order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (ANI)

