New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday suspended social activist Yogendra Yadav for a month for visiting the family of a BJP worker who was killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Yadav has been a member of the outfit's core committee.

A senior farmer leader said the decision was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM, which has been spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre's farm laws.

"In its meeting, the SKM suspended Yogendra Yadav for a month as he had visited the family of a BJP worker who had died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

"He (Yadav) cannot participate in the meetings and other activities of Samyukta Kisan Morcha," the farmer leader added.

Yadav had attended the SKM's general body meeting on Thursday.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

