Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged that Rs 9 lakh a day is being spent on rebel MLA Eknath Shinde-led faction while flood-affected people in Assam are left to fend for themselves.

He pointed out that for the first time, the Opposition is supporting a faction leaving the ruling party. He alleged some MLAs had been taken to Guwahati "forcibly".

While addressing the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday, Thackeray said, "Looking at the last 2-4 days in #Maharshtra, it feels that those who left, left for good... the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during #COVID19 had to leave his official residence."

He added, "Many people told me that many leaders will come but no one will be like this CM ... Why did rebel MLAs go to Surat, then Guwahati, to break the party? Many MLAs there look like they were forced to be there. 10-15 MLAs are in touch with us and they can vouch for this."

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena. (ANI)

