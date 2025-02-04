New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and said that that lakhs of crores of rupees had been saved by them due to no scams.

Taking to social media X, the CM wrote in a post "Before 2014, the headlines of newspapers used to be, "Scams worth so many lakhs...scams worth so many lakhs". Due to no scams in the last 10 years, the country has saved lakhs of crores of rupees which have been used in the service of the people."

Further, he wrote that the PM in his Lok Sabha speech reiterated his commitment towards the development of the nation.

The CM also said that the PM in his Lok Sabha speech exposed the reality of the opposition on several issues including hateful politics and acting as well wishers of the Scheduled Castes and Tribal society.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment towards the development of the nation during the motion of thanks on the address of Hon'ble President at LokSabha," the post read.

"In his address, Modi exposed the reality of the opposition before the public on issues such as the hateful politics being done by them, the pretense of being well-wishers of the Scheduled Caste and Tribal society, the policy of appeasement and promoting corruption, the dominance of a particular family in politics and the insult of the deprived sections of the society," the post further read.

PM Modi in his Lok Sabha speech took a "AAPda" jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and "Sheeshmahal" swipe at Kejriwal.

His remarks came a day ahead of assembly polls in Delhi.

"Some people in the country are focused on Jacuzzi and showers. Our focus, however, is 'Har Ghar Jal'. Seventy-five years after the independence...our government has helped 12 crore families get water through schemes introduced," PM Modi said.

He said the government saved money through its initiatives but did not use it to build "Sheeshmahal"

"Earlier, the headlines of the newspapers used to be related to scams and corruption...10 years have passed crores of rupees have been saved which has been used for the public...we have taken several steps which have saved a lot of money, but we have not used that money to build a 'Sheeshmahal', instead we have used that money to build the nation," he said. (ANI)

