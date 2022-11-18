Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) With the FIFA world cup mania gripping the islands of Lakshadweep, the administration has installed giant screens to enable the public to watch the football matches.

Fans of football legends Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Cristiano Ronaldo have erected their giant cutouts at many parts of various islands to show their love and support.

The administration has decided to broadcast the live matches to the public in all islands and at Kavaratti, the live matches will be telecast on the Panchayat stage with effect from November 20, officials said.

The 2022 FIFA world cup is scheduled to begin from November 20 in Qatar.

Authorities said Brazil and Argentina are the favourite teams among the fans in Lakshadweep.

Huge cutouts of Messi, Neymar Jr and Ronaldo were erected alongside a scenic river flowing through Malappuram district in Kerala recently, grabbing worldwide attention as soccer fans are all set to celebrate the battle of the ball commencing in Qatar.

