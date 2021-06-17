Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], June 17 (ANI): Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel visited Kavaratti on Wednesday and reviewed several development projects.

The administrator who is on a week-long visit to the islands since June 14 stated that he held discussions on various projects and also visited the proposed site for a hospital.

Sharing the above information on his official Twitter handle, Patel said, "Visited Kavaratti at Lakshadweep today, Discussion were made on various developmental project and also visited and proposed site for the future hospital. @PMOIndia."

The Save Lakshadweep Forum observed a 'black day' on Monday in protest against the visit of Praful Khoda Patel to Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, three office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minicoy Island unit on Monday resigned from the party citing "unfortunate public circumstances" in the union territory of Lakshadweep.

Over the last few days, there has been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders.

People are protesting against the draft legislation like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and the neighbouring state of Kerala. (ANI)

