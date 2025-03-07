New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has filed an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this on Friday.

Modi is known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation. He left India in 2010 and is learnt to have been living in London.

The former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with allegations that he was involved in embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.

"He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.

