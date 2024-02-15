Aizawl, Feb 15 (PTI) Lalliansawta was on Thursday elected as the president of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in the first election to leaders or officer bearers of the party since its inception in 2017.

The 80-year-old leader has been holding the top post since his appointment in September 2017.

The ZPM on Thursday held its first general assembly in Aizawl during which the first election to office bearers was conducted.

About 4,500 party workers from different parts of Mizoram took part at the general assembly, ZPM sources said.

Sitting MLA from Tuichang assembly constituency, W. Chhuanawma, was elected as vice-president, while Aizawl South-II MLA Lalchhuanthanga was elected as treasurer.

ZPM leader and chief minister Lalduhoma, who addressed the assembly, urged all party workers to accept the new party leaders as anointed by God to lead the party.

He also urged the new elected leaders to lead the party in the most efficient way.

The ZPM was formed as electoral alliance by several minor parties, including Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) floated by Lalduhoma, in 2017.

The party contested 35 seats in 2018 assembly polls and won eight with Lalduhoma winning two, Serchhip and Aizawl West-I seats.

In the subsequent byelections, the party lost Aizawl West-I and Tuirial seats to Mizo National Front (MNF).

The ZPM was floated into a single political party and got party registration from the Election Commission in July 2019.

The party contested 40 seats in the last assembly polls held in November 2023 and won 27 seats unseating the incumbent MNF headed by Zoramthanga, which bagged 10 seats.

