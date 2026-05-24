India News | Lalu Prasad Reaches Delhi for Eye Check-up

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad arrived in Delhi on Saturday for a check-up of his eyes.

He was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav.

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"His eye treatment was done last time, this time too, there is discomfort in his eyes, so he needs to get them checked, and after that....there was supposed to be a check-up every 3-4 months, but he hasn't been able to see the doctor for a year, so this is a routine check-up," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp offensive against the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that the state treasury is empty.

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The former Deputy Chief Minister accused the government of neglecting vulnerable groups, specifically pointing to delayed welfare disbursements for women and senior citizens.

"The government has no money to do anything, the treasury is empty," Yadav said, targeting the state's financial management.

The RJD leader demanded immediate clarity on the rollout of promised financial assistance.

"The second instalment that was promised to women, when will it be given? When will pensions be provided? You have deceived the people," he alleged.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his recent public statements, Yadav added that the opposition finds the government's rhetoric detached from reality. "If the Chief Minister makes statements like this, we laugh at their thinking," the LoP remarked. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)