New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday lashed out at Opposition Leader of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav for comparing Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav with Karpoori Thakur and said that Lalu Yadav should be given award for protecting kidnappers, ruining development, and defaming Bihar.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in Bihar's Sitamarhi said, "Those who used to abuse Karpoori Thakur when he implemented reservation, look at his power today, those who used to abuse him are now giving him Bharat Ratna, this is the real power of socialism. Those who are abusing Lalu Yadav today, in future, the same people will give Bharat Ratna to him as well."

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Establishes Strong Lead As Counting of Votes Continues for 68 Municipalities.

Reacting to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement, speaking to ANI Rai said, "Comparison of Lalu Yadav with Karpoori Thakur is very unfortunate. Karpoori Thakur worked to provide justice to Dalits, backward and downtrodden people, and today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the same work. PM Modi has done the work of giving respect to the poor, the backward and the deprived section in the entire country."

MoS Home Rai further hit out at Tejashwi Yadav and said that if any award can be given to Lalu Yadav then it should be for protecting the kidnappers. "He should be given award for ruining development, as one who defamed Bihar, as one who established jungle raj in Bihar," Rai said to ANI.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 'Sky Force' Actress Nimrat Kaur Shares Her Unique Experience at Mahakumbh, Performs Aarti and Embraces Mysticism of Holy Pilgrimage (Watch Video).

"I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav that the Congress party, which was against reservation for backward classes, which killed democracy, which always insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar, what did Lalu Yadav do by going to the lap of that Congress," he added

Former Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai said that when Karpoori ji's government was formed in Bihar, Jan Sangh had supported it. Even when the Janata Dal government was formed, Jan Sangh supported it but when Lalu Yadav was in the government with Congress, he did not give constitutional status to the OBC Commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did this work. PM Modi has given Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, an icon of social justice in Bihar.

"Why should Lalu Yadav ji be given Bharat Ratna? Because when there was kidnapping during his rule in Bihar, the deal with kidnappers was done in the CM's residence with the knowledge of Lalu Prasad. Were the backward people, the Dalits, and the poor not oppressed during Lalu's rule? Weren't they robbed? Hooliganism was prevalent openly. People used to occupy police stations and used to create hue and cry. The kidnappers used to get the protection of the Ministers in his rule" he said.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that Tejashwi Yadav is also following the same path these days that his father followed so the people of Bihar will never accept Tejashwi Yadav. He is trying to gain power by destroying social structure and his plan will never succeed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)