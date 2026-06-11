India News | Lalu Yadav Celebrates Birthday; RJD Leaders, Workers Extend Wishes, Hail His Commitment to Poor and Social Justice

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday, with party leaders, workers, and supporters gathering at his residence in Patna to extend greetings and wish him good health and a long life.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from RJD workers, many of whom arrived with a giant birthday cake and raised slogans in support of the veteran leader. Party members described the occasion as a moment of joy not only for RJD workers but also for farmers, labourers and people from weaker sections of society who have long associated Yadav with their struggles and aspirations.

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Speaking on the occasion, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Yadav hailed Yadav as a "great leader" and "the voice of the poor."

"A great leader, voice of the poor, is celebrating his birthday today. Not only in Bihar but across the country, workers, farmers, and the poor are celebrating the occasion. We, too, have come to offer congratulations and prayers," he said.

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Virendra further wished the RJD supremo good health and a long life, saying that he prayed for Yadav to remain strong and continue working for the welfare of the poor.

"He should remain undefeated. I pray for his good health so that he can continue to work for the poor, and we also remain blessed under his leadership," he added.

Meanwhile, RJD State President Mangani Lal Mandal also extended his greetings to Yadav and praised his contribution to social justice politics.

"He is a tall leader. Our good wishes are with him. We pray for his long life and that he continues to fight for the poor and uphold social justice," Mandal said.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Yadav, posted the images capturing moments from the family gathering, including Lalu

Lalu Prasad Yadav (born June 11, 1948) served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1990 to 1997 and later as the Union Minister for Railways from 2004 to 2009. He is the founding president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

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