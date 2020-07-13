Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Sunday alleged that veteran RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently lodged at RIMS Hospital here is violating the jail manual by setting up a 'darbar' there.

Taking to Facebook, Shahdeo posted a photo of Lalu Yadav alleging that the latter was"openly violating the jail manual".

Also Read | Shubham Mishra Detained by Vadodara Police For Abuses, 'Rape Threats' Against Comedian Agrima Joshua, FIR Registered.

"Openly violating Jail Manual. The darbar of former (Bihar) Chief Minister Lalu Prasad has been adorned even during the Corona period. The excuse - he had to see the Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. He is also talking on mobile. Take action Honorable Chief Minister." Shahdeo captioned the post in Hindi.

The photograph also shows State health minister.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 5 Pro Smartphone With Quad Cameras Launching Today in India; Online Sale at 12PM IST Via Amazon.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and was awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment. Imprisoned for corruption in Jharkhand, he has spent a large part of his sentence undergoing treatment at the RIMS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)