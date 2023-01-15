Rohtas (Bihar) [India], January 15 (ANI): Elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has stoked a fresh controversy following a slip of tongue.

During his address at a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district on Saturday, the state environment, forest and climate change minister suffixed 'Yadav' to the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments," the RJD leader said.

Sensing a slip of tongue, Tej Pratap said, "We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why 'Yadav' gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar's name."

Notably, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM's name as Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' during a programme.

His party colleague Tej Pratap Yadav added further grist to speculations by adding the surname 'Yadav' to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

