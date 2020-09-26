Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Lance Naik Manjeet Singh was honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous), almost two years after he saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well.

However, he succumbed because of the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to save the boy, the defence ministry said.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre’s ‘Stubborn’ Approach on MSP.

Issuing a statement, it added, "Lance Naik Manjeet Singh has been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (Posthumous) by the President of India. The award comes as an apt recognition of the dauntless courage and supreme sacrifice made by the soldier while saving the life of a fellow countryman."

It added, "On October 21, 2018, while on leave at his home town Baknour, Ambala, Lance Naik Manjeet Singh saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well. Lance Naik Manjeet Singh succumbed due to the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to rescue the boy, thereby making supreme sacrifice in keeping with the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army.

Also Read | Bhopal Woman Moves Family Court Alleging Cheating by Her Father in ‘Ludo Game’.

"A felicitation ceremony for presenting the honour and cash prize for Rs 2,00,000 was held at 268 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS) on September 26, 2020, at Ambala Cantt. During the felicitation ceremony, his wife Kulwinder Kaur was present," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)