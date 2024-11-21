New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief over complaints by the residents of a village in Vikarabad district alleging police harassment, physical abuse and implication in false criminal cases after they flagged a land acquisition in the area made without following "proper procedures".

Looking at the gravity of the allegations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also deemed it necessary to "immediately send a joint team" of its law and investigation officers for an on-spot inquiry into the matter and submit a report within one week, the NHRC in a statement said.

The rights panel said it has taken cognisance of a complaint by the residents of Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district "alleging police harassment, physical abuse and implication of false criminal charges" after they protested against the land acquisition without following "proper procedures".

These actions allegedly followed after the villagers protested the land acquisition by the state for a proposed "Pharma Village" in the area.

Most of the victims of the alleged atrocities claim to be from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class communities, it said.

The complaint was submitted by "at least 12 victims" who approached the NHRC praying for its intervention to "save them from starvation", the statement said.

It has been alleged that on November 11, the district collector accompanied by other officials reached Lagacharla village to announce "forcible" land acquisition for the proposed project, it said.

On the same evening, hundreds of police personnel allegedly accompanied by some local goons "raided the village and assaulted the protesting villagers. They did not even spare pregnant women", the statement said.

"Internet services and electricity supply were also allegedly shut down to ensure that no communication is made with anyone seeking help. The police allegedly registered FIRs based on false complaints against the villagers, including women, forcing some of them to leave their houses in fear and take shelter in forests and farmlands without food, medical aid, or basic amenities," the rights body said quoting the complaint.

The Commission observed that the contents of the complaint, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is indeed a matter of concern.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Telangana, seeking a detailed report "within two weeks", the statement said.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIRs, persons in judicial custody, and the villagers hiding in the forest areas without basic amenities out of fear.

The Commission would also like to know whether any medical examination of the victim women was done and if medical care was provided to the injured villagers, the statement added.

"Allegedly, the state government has decided to set up a 'Pharma Village' in the Kodangal constituency by unilaterally acquiring 1,374 acres of land despite already having 16,000 plush acres of land acquired by the previous government for setting up an ultra-modern 'Pharma City'," the statement said.

"The land which is now being forcefully acquired without any prior notice is fertile agricultural land owned and acquired for generations by persons belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories, and the farmers have been protesting against it for more than 4-5 months," it added.

