Barabanki (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Land belonging to a gangster and nephew of a Samajwadi Party MLA was attached by the district administration here on Wednesday.

Arjun Yadav, nephew of SP MLA Dharamraj Yadav alias Suresh Yadav of Barabanki Sadar seat, has been booked for illegal sand mining, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

He is accused of buying properties using the money earned from illegal activities and action has been taken against him under the Gangsters Act, Vats added.

Two pieces of land worth Rs 24 lakh in Inamipur village under Jaidpur police station area and Rs 22 lakh in Deva area belonging to Arjun Yadav were attached, police said.

His house worth Rs 1.25 crore was attached attached 10 days back.

