Patna (Bihar) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary hit out at the former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav over the land for jobs case and said that he was a symbol of corruption.

Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said, "Lalu Yadav is a symbol of corruption. When his party used to be in the government at the state and at national level also, the Janata Dal government was in power. Since then he has been playing with CBI and ED. If any investigation agency files a chargesheet against anyone in his family, they must be happy as they get the inspiration to be involved in more corruption."

He further said that Janata Dal-United sent Lalu Yadav to jail and there was an ordinance passed by the Congress then.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to file a reply on the applications of Lalu Prasad Yadav and others seeking a supply of documents in the alleged land-for-jobs case.

On December 20, 2023, the Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from CBI on an application moved by accused persons including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav, seeking a supply of documents filed along with the charge sheet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav are arrayed as accused in land for the Job Scam.

This case is at the stage of scrutiny of documents after the filing of the charge sheet.

On October 4, 2023 the court granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in relation to a fresh chargesheet in an alleged land-for-job scam case.

It was alleged that the then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc., in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways. (ANI)

