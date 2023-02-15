Noida, Feb 15 (PTI) A Greater Noida resident Wednesday afternoon poured petrol on his head and threatened self-immolation inside the police commissionerate's compound here, alleging inaction by police over his six-year-old land grab case.

However, police officials, including senior officers, who had assembled for a scheduled press conference at the commissionerate, intervened in time and thwarted the immolation bid.

The episode comes close on the heels of the death of a mother-daughter duo after they allegedly burnt themselves to protest an anti-encroachment drive that demolished their residence in Kanpur Dehat.

Wednesday's incident took around 2 pm after the man, identified as Ravindra Singh (30), emerged out of a meeting with Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and then interacted with a couple of senior officers who were standing outside the building in view of the impending press conference.

Apparently unhappy with a senior officer's remark, Singh said he "cannot tolerate" his father's insult as he interacted with reporters who had also gathered there for the press conference. Singh's elderly father had accompanied him to the commissionerate in Sector 108.

Suddenly Singh rushed towards his car and took out petrol and poured it on his head, prompting several police officials to immediately rush and successfully prevent him from any further action.

"We have land in Surajpur (Greater Noida) which has been illegally occupied by our opposite party. This is a six-year-old case and we got a stay from the high court four years ago. Once again, the land is being encroached but there has been no police action," Singh's father told reporters.

"When we go to police station, there is no hearing for us and instead we are being insulted and ill-treated," he alleged.

According to a police official, the father-son duo had met the police commissioner around 1 pm at the commissionerate office.

"They were assured of a probe into the matter by a senior official but soon after emerging out of the building, this self-immolation attempt was made by the complainant's son," the official added.

