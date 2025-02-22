Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the land amendments passed in the assembly, and said this is not the end, but a beginning in land reforms and a step towards innovation.

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Friday passed the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Shocker: Newly-Married Woman Raped and Tortured for 15 Days by Her 52-Year-Old Father-in-Law and His Friend in Thane.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have taken historic decisions in the state, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We have brought the country's toughest anti-cheating law for the youth. We have made laws to prevent conversion and riots. We have removed encroachments. We are taking the state towards innovation. We try to fulfil what we say, and the land reform law is also a step we have taken in that direction."

He said that the state government has laid the foundation of land reforms in accordance with public sentiments. Work will be done continuously on land management and land reforms in future as well.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Man Crushes Stray Dog to Death in Shyamla Hills After Canine Chews His Slippers, Case Registered.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken a decision in accordance with the public sentiments and expectations of the people of the state. The government is taking historic decisions on many new important matters.

He said that we are committed to protecting the resources and lands of Uttarakhand from land mafias. The purpose for which people have bought land, it was not used but misused, this concern was always in the mind.

He said that Uttarakhand has plain areas along with mountainous areas. Whose geographical conditions and challenges are different. He said, "Ever since late Atal ji gave industrial package for the state of Uttarakhand, the state government is moving towards industrialization in large numbers. In such a situation, the real investors coming to the state should not face any problems, and investment should also not stop. For that, we have included everyone in this new amendment/law."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working in accordance with the public sentiments of all.

"We believe in democratic values. In the last few years, it was seen that people in the state were buying land in the name of giving employment to local people through various undertakings," he said.

"After the formation of the Land Management and Land Reforms Act, it will be completely curbed. This will also clear the difference between real investors and land mafia. The state government has removed encroachment from the state on a large scale in the past years. Illegal encroachment has been removed from forest land and government lands. Occupation has been removed from 3461.74 acres of forest land. This work was done by our government for the first time in history. This has protected both ecology and economy," CM Dhami added.

The Chief Minister said that permission for purchase for agricultural and industrial purposes in the state was given at the collector level. "It has now been abolished in 11 districts and provision has been made to take decisions at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The land transfer of more than 12.5 acres in the approved limit in favor of any person has been abolished in 11 districts and will be decided at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts," CM Dhami said.

He further added that affidavit has been made mandatory for purchasing 250 square meters of land for residential projects. "If the affidavit is found to be false, the land will be vested in the state government. Permission to purchase thrust sector and notified Khasra number land under micro, small and medium industries, which was given at the collector level, will now be given at the state government level," he said.

The Chief Minister said that many major changes have been made in the new law. He said that the government had also taken views from stakeholders in Gairsain. "In these new provisions, the views of the people of the state have been taken, and suggestions have also been taken from everyone. Suggestions were also taken from the people in their districts at the District Magistrates and Tehsil level of all the districts. This law has been made on the request of suggestions from everyone," he further said.

He said that the original form of the Uttarakhand state should be maintained, the original existence should be saved. For this, land reform has been done. He said that special care has been taken to save the demography of the state.

CM Dhami also said that permission for the purchase of a total of 1883 land was given by the state government and collector for industrial, tourism, educational, health and agricultural and horticultural purposes etc., in the state.

"In relation to the land purchased for the above purposes / residential purposes, a total of 599 cases of land use violation have come to light, out of which, in 572 cases, suits have been filed under Section 166/167 of Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Vinaash and Land Management Act, 1950) (Adaptation and Conversion Order-2001) and while settling the suit in 16 cases, 9.4760 hectares of land has been vested in the state government. Action is being taken in the remaining cases," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)