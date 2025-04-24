New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening aviation security in India's Northeastern region, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday assumed charge of security operations at Lengpui Airport, Mizoram's only domestic airport.

With this induction, Lengpui Airport becomes the 69th airport in India to come under CISF protection.

This deployment marks the first-ever CISF unit established in the state of Mizoram, reflecting a major milestone in the force's expansion.

As per the CISF, a contingent of 121 CISF personnel, led by a Deputy Commandant, has initially taken over operations, replacing the previous joint security arrangement by the Mizoram Police and Central Reserve Police Force.

The deployment is expected to scale up to 214 personnel in the coming months.

The move aligns with the Central government's broader strategy to enhance security across civil aviation facilities. With passenger traffic steadily increasing, the deployment of a dedicated and specialised security force is seen as crucial to safeguarding operations at this strategically important airport.

Located 32 km from Aizawl in Mamit district, Lengpui Airport is uniquely significant--it is the first large airport in India constructed by a state government and features a challenging 2,500-meter tabletop runway. Operational since 1998, it serves as a key air link connecting Mizoram with major cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, Silchar, and Imphal.

Given Mizoram's geographical position--bordering both Bangladesh and Myanmar over a 700 km stretch--the strengthening of airport security also holds national strategic importance. The presence of CISF is expected to not only improve security but also boost traveller confidence, enhance tourism, and attract more airline operations to the region.

This deployment solidifies CISF's presence across nearly all Indian states and union territories, with only Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep remaining outside its aviation security network. (ANI)

