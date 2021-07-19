Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 19 (ANI): A landslide at Chandigarh-Manali National Highway three (NH-3) caused a blockade on the Pandoh route in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, police said.

According to Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police Mandi District Police apart from National Highway, the alternate route via Kataula in Mandi district has also been shut due to the landslide.

The vehicular movement has been stopped on both sides on both roads and restoration work on both roads is underway, the police official said.

The landslides and flash floods triggered by the heavy rainfall in the parts of Himachal Pradesh have caused several deaths.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over north India till July 21 and over the west coast till July 23.

According to the official sources, the death toll caused by flash floods in Boh Valley touched nine on Thursday. (ANI)

