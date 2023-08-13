Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): A landslide in the Dudhli area of Shimla has caused damage to vehicles and uprooted trees, officials said on Sunday.

Road-clearing operations are currently underway to restore access to the affected area, they added.

While talking to ANI, a traveller stuck on the road said, “We wanted to go to Shimla but could not do so as trees are falling.”

In another incident, a tree fell on a bus in Shimla, injuring the conductor.

“The Gudiya bus No. HP 69A-3088, which had arrived at ISBT Shimla from Mandi, was being taken to Tutikandi by the driver after the passengers had alighted. When the driver stopped the bus to check the tyres, a tree fell on the bus at that very moment, causing damage to the bus and injuring the conductor,” an official said.

The conductor was taken to the hospital for treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, the HP Traffic Police have advised and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel in the prevailing weather conditions.

“Please avoid non-essential travel in prevailing weather conditions,” HP Traffic Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

