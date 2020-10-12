Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Large parts of the financial capital reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said.

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

Officials at the utilities were not immediately available for comment.

