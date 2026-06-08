India News | Last Chhattisgarh Village Neelangur, Once Hit by Naxalism, Gets Household Tap Water Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): As naxalism was eradicated and de-mining exercises intensified, the supply of clean drinking water reached Neelangur, the last village of Chhattisgarh located in Narayanpur district along the Maharashtra border, through tap connections.

Positive changes are now visible across the Bastar region. For years, residents of village Neelangur in Narayanpur district were dependent on river water, small pits dug along riverbanks (commonly known as jhiriyas), and temporary wells for their daily needs. Now, for the first time, the supply of clean potable water is reaching the households in Neelangur through tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The installation of tap water connections is not just quenching the thirst of people, but is also significantly reducing the hardship of people's daily lives.

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There was a time when residents of Padamkot village panchayat and its dependent village Neelangur had to travel long distances to fetch drinking water. Water was collected by digging small pits near the river and then carried back home. During the summer months, the problem became even more severe.

Supply of clean drinking water brings cheers to the faces of villagers, and they are expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for this transformation.

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"Padamkot Gram Panchayat and its dependent village Neelangur are among the state's last and most remote border villages, situated near the Maharashtra border. For a long time, this region was affected by naxal activity, making development work extremely challenging. However, conditions are now changing, and government schemes are reaching these villages at a rapid pace," said Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain.

She further elaborated that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, every household in the village has been provided with a tap water connection. With the regular water supply starting recently, villagers are receiving clean drinking water at home for the first time. This facility is not just about water access; it is also laying the foundation for improved health, sanitation, and quality of life.

According to Collector Jain, along with the supply of water, other basic amenities are also expanding in the villages. Electricity lines have reached the area, and power poles have been installed. Anganwadi centres and school buildings for Padamkot and Neelangur have already been approved, and construction work is currently underway.

"Maximum time of a day used to be spent just collecting water," said Mirwa De, a resident of the village Padamkot.

The villager further elaborated that fetching water from the river, storing it safely, and meeting the family's daily needs were constant challenges for them previously. After the tap connections reach every household, water is readily available, bringing great relief to the villagers.

According to a villager, Bandu Bade, facilities such as the supply of water and electricity, as well as the construction of anganwadi buildings, are reaching the doorstep of people in remote villages of Bastar. While access to clean water was once the biggest concern, residents now also see hope for better education and healthcare services.

Ashok Reddy, who is associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, explains that tap connections have now reached nearly every household in Padamkot, and regular water supply is being maintained. Villagers no longer have to wander in search of water. The system is being operated continuously and efficiently to ensure that even people in remote areas of the district benefit from safe drinking water. (ANI)

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