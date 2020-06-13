India News | Last Date for Submission of Entries for 'My Life, My Yoga' Contest Extended Till June 21

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:42 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The last date for submission of entries for the 'My Life, My Yoga' video blogging contest has been extended till June 21.

This global contest on digital platform is jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the occasion of 6th International Day of Yoga.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the entries was June 15. 

There has been demand from India and abroad for the extension of the date so that the yoga fraternity gets more time to prepare the videos, the Ministry of AYUSH said. 

The year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government had said earlier.

The aim of the video blogging competition, which was launched by the prime minister on May 31, is to raise awareness about yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY 2020.

The contest is being run on two legs -- the first one to select a winner within a country and the second to pick global prize winners.

To enter into the contest, a participant is required to upload a three-minute video of three yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message/description on how it influenced his or her life.

They can do it in any language, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha had said. 

Entries can be submitted by participants under three categories -- youth (male and female aged under 18), adults (male and female above 18 years), and yoga professionals, Kotecha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

